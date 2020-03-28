Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,147 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

PWR opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.