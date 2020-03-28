Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,374 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 640,211 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 787.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 203,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 118,266 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $12,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

