Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 33,952 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Wipro by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,522,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wipro by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,994,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,456 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

