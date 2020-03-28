Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $5,385,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vipshop by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 732,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 157,154 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.87. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Several research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

