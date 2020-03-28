Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Visteon worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Visteon by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Visteon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of VC opened at $52.02 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

