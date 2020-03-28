Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Cosan worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $7,953,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,003,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,634,000 after buying an additional 216,557 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of CZZ opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. Cosan Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

