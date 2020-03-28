Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

