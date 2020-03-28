Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of United Natural Foods worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.3% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 702,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.07. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.