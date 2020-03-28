Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 50,953 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $458,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

