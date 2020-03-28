Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 41,539 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.