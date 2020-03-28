Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 40,642 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 662,980.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKM shares. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

