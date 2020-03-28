Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,609 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,547 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 156,939 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,143 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.