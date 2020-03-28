Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,871 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after purchasing an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $80,499,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

