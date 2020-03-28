Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 164.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 45,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,949,000 after buying an additional 126,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the third quarter worth $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 100.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 79,199 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Aecom stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

