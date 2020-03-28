Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,112 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 428,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 445,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

