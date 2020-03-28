Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 704,964 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortis by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,905,000 after acquiring an additional 631,477 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,332,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 466,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

