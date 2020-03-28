Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of CHE opened at $409.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.25 and a 200-day moving average of $433.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $313.49 and a 52 week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

