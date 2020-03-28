Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 182,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,015,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,955,000 after buying an additional 223,013 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,595,000 after buying an additional 381,222 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

