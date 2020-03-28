Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, Director Francisco L. Borges bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,791.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 26,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $501,564.60. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 545,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,793.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 82,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,960 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $25.74 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.