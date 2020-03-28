Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

PAG opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

