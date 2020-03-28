Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CGI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

CGI stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

