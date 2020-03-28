Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,237,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Frontier Communications were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTR. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 170,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 29.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 113.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 92,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 578.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Frontier Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.27.

FTR stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Frontier Communications Corp has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Frontier Communications Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.