Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

