Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Univar by 115.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 258,432 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Univar during the third quarter worth approximately $10,408,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Univar by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Univar during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Univar by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

