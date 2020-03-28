Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,261 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 137,533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,212 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,655 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,684,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 490.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 990,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 644,038 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.