Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after purchasing an additional 651,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First American Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,483,000 after buying an additional 99,959 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in First American Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,106,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,505,000 after buying an additional 171,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,510,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,751,000 after buying an additional 97,788 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

FAF stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.