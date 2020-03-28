Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.45 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Big Lots worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 59.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,236.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

