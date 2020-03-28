Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.45 Million Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of MEDNAX worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 183,857 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 38,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 896,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,370 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 814,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 637,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

NYSE MD opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

