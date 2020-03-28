Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

