Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of AN opened at $29.24 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,820,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

