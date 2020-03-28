Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

