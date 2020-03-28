Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,380,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,495,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.