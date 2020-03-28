Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Dillard’s worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of DDS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

