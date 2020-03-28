Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.46. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

