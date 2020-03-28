Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

