Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 104,399 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $175,509,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after buying an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after buying an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after buying an additional 2,228,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $14.94 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nomura upped their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.