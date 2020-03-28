Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 30,122 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCH. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.68 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

