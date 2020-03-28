Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 552.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

MUFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

