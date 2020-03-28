MintCoin (MINT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. MintCoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

