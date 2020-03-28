Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Microvision from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microvision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of Microvision stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,275.89% and a negative net margin of 298.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microvision will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

