MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $16.84 on Friday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

