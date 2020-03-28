Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings. Methode Electronics posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE MEI opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,685 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth about $4,017,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

