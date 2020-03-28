Melvin C. Payne Sells 25,632 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $383,711.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,569.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $15.51 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.