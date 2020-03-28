McCoy Global’s (MCCRF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of MCCRF stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

