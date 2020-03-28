Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, March 6th. Aegis initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 110,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

