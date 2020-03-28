Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reduced their price objective on Marriott International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

