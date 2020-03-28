Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,366 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $2.23 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

