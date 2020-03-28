Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.89. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,183,000 after buying an additional 364,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,864,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 343,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

