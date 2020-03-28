MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $18.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

MGNX opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. The business had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 546.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MacroGenics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

