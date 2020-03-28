Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.34.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $188.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

